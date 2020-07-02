  • search
    Nepal’s President prorogues Parliamentary session

    Kathmandu, July 02: President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari has prorogued the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

    "I have prorogued the current season of both the Houses pursuant to Article 93 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal from 5pm Thursday as per the recommendation of the Cabinet," a statement by the president's office read.

    A Cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister K P Oli had earlier recommended that prorogation of the current session of the House. The session was prorogued within hours of the Cabinet decision. Oli had also met with the President ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

    Nepal political crisis: Oli prorogues ongoing budget session

      Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News

      The budget session started on May 8. Many crucial bills are still pending, although the Parliament completed its constitutional obligation of endorsing the national budget.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
