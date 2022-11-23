KP Sharma Oli to be Nepal's new Prime Minister; likely to take oath on Friday

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba elected 7th time in a row from home district Dhankuta

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, Nov 23: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has been elected from the Dadeldhura constituency for the seventh consecutive time in the general elections. Elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

Out of the 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method, as reported by PTI.

Deuba (77) secured 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar Dhakal (31), an independent candidate who received 1,302 votes. Deuba has never lost any parliamentary election in his five decades of political career.

Dhakal is a young engineer, who had a verbal squabble with Deuba during a public debate at a BBC's Sajha Sawal programme five years ago, after which he decided to challenge Deuba saying that now youths should get chance in politics and senior people like Deuba should get rest.

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba vows to defend disputed territories: Report

Nepali Congress president Deuba is currently holding the post of Prime Minister for the fifth term.

The ruling Nepali Congress has so far bagged 10 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) while it is leading in 46 other constituencies.

The CPN-UML led by K P Oli has so far bagged three seats and is leading in 42 constituencies.

Elections to the HoR and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. The counting of votes started on Monday.

Out of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the provincial assemblies, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through the proportional method.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 8:40 [IST]