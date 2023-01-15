Another year and Nepal gets another PM

Ayodhya to Janakpuri: Bharat Gaurav tourist train from India to Nepal kicks off on Feb 17

45 Dead after plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal

Nepal plane crash: Built with Chinese assistance, Pokhara airport was inaugurated 14 days ago

International

oi-Deepika S

A row erupted in Nepal after the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu unilaterally declared that the Pokhara International Airport is a "flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation".

Kathmandu, Jan 15: Pokhara international airport where a 72-seater passenger aircraft, crashed on Sunday, leaving more than 40 dead, was inaugurated just fourteen days ago.

On January 1, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' inaugurated the Himalayan nation's third international airport in western Nepal's tourist hub of Pokhara built with Chinese assistance.

The government had signed a USD 215.96 million soft loan agreement with China in March 2016 for the construction of the new airport in the lake city.

Speaking on the occasion, Prachanda, said to be close to China, underlined that aerial connectivity is the most effective means of connectivity for a landlocked country like Nepal.

"As the country's third international airport, the airport has started operating in Pokhara from today," he said. "With the opening of this airport, Pokhara's relationship with the international region has been established."

Chinese Embassy Charge de Affaires Wang Xin said that the airport is designed and built as per Chinese standards, which reflects the high quality of Chinese engineering, and symbolises the national honour of Nepal.

"Pokhara International Airport has been highly valued by the leaders of China and Nepal. The new airport will become a vivid practice and a powerful witness of working together to achieve common development and prosperity," the Chinese envoy said.

Controversy over Pokhara airport

However, a row erupted in Nepal over Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) after the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu unilaterally declared that the Pokhara International Airport is a "flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation".

"This is the flagship project of China-Nepal BRI cooperation. Warmly congratulations to Nepali Gov and Nepali people!", " the embassy declared.

According to a report, Dahal expressed concerns over why and how this issue surfaced now and did not mention the construction of the project under the BRI during his inaugural speech.

Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. Earlier, a plane flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed near Jomsom airport on May 14, 2012, killing 15 people.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 14:07 [IST]