  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepal landslides: 12 people killed, 19 missing

    By PTI
    |

    Kathmandu, July 10: At least 12 people were killed and 19 others missing in multiple landslides caused due to incessant rains in western Nepal, police said on Friday.

    Nepal landslides: 12 people killed, 19 missing

    Seven people, including three children, lost their lives due to landslides in Sarangkot and Hemjan areas of Pokhara city in Kaski district. Five of them were killed after a landslide swept away a house in Sarangkot area in Pokhara in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

    Around 10 people were injured in the same incident and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, they said. In two separate incidents of landslides on Thursday night, three members of a family were killed in Besishahar of Lamjung district and two others lost their lives in Aathbiskot area of Rukum district. Meanwhile, 12 people went missing after two houses were swept away by a landslide in Jajorkot district.

    Seven people were untraceable after their house was wiped out by a landslide in Myagdi district. Meanwhile, a landslide that occurred in Jogimara area has obstructed the Prithi Highway in western Nepal.

      Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter, Akhilesh Yadav raises questions | Oneindia News

      Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to the continuous downpour for the last 48 hours. Meteorological Department has forcast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

      More NEPAL News

      Read more about:

      nepal landslide

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue