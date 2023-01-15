YouTube
  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2023 Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Nepal government forms five-member commission of inquiry to probe Yeti Airlines plane crash

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash.

    Kathmandu, Jan 15: The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara that killed at least 67 people.

    The announcement came as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers following the crash.

    Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal
    Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

    The plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into the Seti River gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport.

    The emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers also announced a public holiday on January 16 to mourn the victims of the Yeti Airlines plane crash. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel said that the government has decided to observe one day of mourning.

    Similarly, a five-member commission of inquiry has been formed to investigate the plane crash of Yeti Airlines in Pokhara.

    There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

    Comments

    More NEPAL News  

    Read more about:

    nepal plane crash

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X