    NASA shares ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video, wows twitter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    There is so much more to the sky than our eyes can see! The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) brings spectacular sights from far in the universe to our small screens, that often leaves us in awe. One such video shared by NASA is now going viral on social media.

    Posted on NASA's official twitter handle, the video takes us back to 13 billion years' worth of data' that are represented in sound!

    NASA shares ‘13 billion years worth of data’ in this viral video, wows twitter

    "You're listening to 13 billion years' worth of data. The galaxies in this Hubble Ultra Deep Field image from 2014 are represented in sound! We hear a note for each galaxy when it emitted the light captured in this image; the farther the galaxy, the longer it took for its light to reach Hubble," they wrote as a part of the caption.

    Since being posted, the share has garnered more than two lakh views and tons of comments and counting.

    "Beautiful world," wrote an Instagram user.

    "The images that are sonified always just make me so happy to hear!!" shared another.

    "Feeling a sound makes more sense to me. Like a memory" expressed a third.

