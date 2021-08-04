NASA shares ‘13 billion years' worth of data’ in this viral video, wows twitter

International

oi-Deepika S

There is so much more to the sky than our eyes can see! The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) brings spectacular sights from far in the universe to our small screens, that often leaves us in awe. One such video shared by NASA is now going viral on social media.

Posted on NASA's official twitter handle, the video takes us back to 13 billion years' worth of data' that are represented in sound!

"You're listening to 13 billion years' worth of data. The galaxies in this Hubble Ultra Deep Field image from 2014 are represented in sound! We hear a note for each galaxy when it emitted the light captured in this image; the farther the galaxy, the longer it took for its light to reach Hubble," they wrote as a part of the caption.

You're hearing 13 billion years' worth of data. 👂



Galaxies in this Hubble image are represented in sound! We hear a note for each galaxy when it emitted the light captured in this image; the farther the galaxy, the longer it took for its light to reach Hubble.#DeepFieldWeek pic.twitter.com/l7iOdrCvXv — Hubble (@NASAHubble) August 3, 2021

Since being posted, the share has garnered more than two lakh views and tons of comments and counting.

"Beautiful world," wrote an Instagram user.

"The images that are sonified always just make me so happy to hear!!" shared another.

"Feeling a sound makes more sense to me. Like a memory" expressed a third.

Lovely — vasim painter (@PainterVasim) August 3, 2021

This image should be dedicated to any and all those nay sayers who say there is no other planet like earth. This image is a bit overwhelming! Mother Earth can NOT be the only planet housing life, I bet she has quite a few billion daughters out there... — LatinGeorge228 (@LGeorge228) August 3, 2021

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious."🌟

― Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/TpBQN9ntDO — venus 🧜‍♀️ (@venus47203379) August 3, 2021