NASA’s Parker Solar Probe snaps Earth pic on its way to 'touch' the Sun

Parker solar probe looks back at home



Parker captured a view of Earth on September 25, as it sped towards the first Venus gravity assist of the mission, NASA said in a statement. Earth is the bright, round object visible in the right side of the image.

Image captured by WISPR instrument

The image was captured by the WISPR (Wide-field Imager for Solar Probe) instrument, which is the only imaging instrument on board Parker Solar Probe. One of the images shows a hemispherical shaped feature in the middle -- a lens flare, a common feature when imaging bright sources, which is caused by reflections within the lens system. In this case, the flare is due to the very bright Earthshine.

About Parker Solar Probe:

Parker Solar Probe was launched on August 12 on a seven-year long journey to unlock the mysteries of sun's fiery outer atmosphere and its effects on space weather.