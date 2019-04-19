  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NASA's 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies

    By PTI
    |

    Florida (US), Apr 19: NASA's first female astronaut candidate, pilot Jerrie Cobb, has died. Cobb died in Florida at age 88 last month. News of her death came Thursday from journalist Miles O'Brien, serving as a family spokesman. In 1961, Cobb became the first woman to pass astronaut testing.

    NASAs 1st female astronaut candidate, Jerrie Cobb, dies

    Altogether, 13 women passed the arduous physical testing and became known as the Mercury 13. But NASA already had its Mercury 7 astronauts, all test pilots and men.

    None of the Mercury 13 ever reached space. Cobb served for decades as a humanitarian aid pilot in the Amazon jungle.

    She emerged in 1998 to make another pitch for space, as NASA prepared to launch John Glenn on shuttle Discovery at age 77. Cobb argued unsuccessfully that the research should include an older woman.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More NASA News

    Read more about:

    nasa woman

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue