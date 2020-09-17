N Korean kids to spend 90 mins a day learning about Kim's 'greatness'

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Seoul, Sep 17: Pre-school children in North Korea have to spend up to 90 minutes a day learning about the glorification of Kim Jong-un under a curriculum introduced last month.

According to the Daily NK website report, Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, has reportedly issued the new order on 'Greatness Education'.

The order is aimed at "cultivating loyalty and trust toward North Korea's leadership", the report added.

Notably, earlier, pre-school children had to attend only 30 minutes class on Kim Jong Un.

The new curriculum reportedly tells preschoolers that Kim Jong Un was a highly intelligent child at just five years old, who "rode a yacht, did target practice, and liked to read".

The Greatness Education focusing primarily on the powerful acts and abundant love of the founder of the State, Kim Il-sung, and his son, Kim Jong-il the late grandfather and father of the current supreme leader.

Kim Yo-jong, 32, is now rapidly emerging as the second most powerful person in North Korea. Over the past few years she has been elevated to several important positions and, most importantly, she shares the same 'divine' bloodline as her brother.