Musk’s Twitter no longer bans COVID misinformation policy: What else did he say?

New York, Nov 30: Twitter, under Elon Musk, has quietly ended the enforcement of its COVID misinformation policy, raising concerns among health and media experts over the move's effect on efforts to combat the still-spreading virus, like vaccination.

Several users had pointed that a one-sentence update had been made to Twitter's online rules stating,''Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy."

Taking to micro-blogging platform Twitter Dr. Simone Gold, a former emergency room physician, wrote,'' Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 Misinformation Policy as of November 23rd. This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options. A win for free speech and medical freedom!.''

Twitter's character limit might jump from 280 to 1000: Musk hints

BREAKING: Twitter has stopped enforcing its COVID-19 Misinformation Policy as of November 23rd.



This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options.



A win for free speech and medical freedom! pic.twitter.com/Mj56R3rSsG — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 29, 2022

"Bad news," tweeted epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who urged people not to flee Twitter but to stay and stand up for accurate information about the virus. "Stay folks - do NOT cede the town square to them!" The virus, meanwhile, continues to spread, as reported by PTI.

Bad news—it seems @Twitter just updated its misleading info policy that #COVID19 misinformation will no longer be enforced. The 11k accounts that were suspended under the old policy will soon be restored. ➡️Stay folks—do NOT cede the town square to them! https://t.co/aBxPYyvpna pic.twitter.com/7zYnVqj0id — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 29, 2022

The Tesla Boss Musk has signaled an interest in rolling back many of the platform's previous rules meant to combat misinformation.

Last week, Musk said he would grant 'amnesty' to account holders who had been kicked off Twitter. He's also reinstated the accounts for several people who spread COVID misinformation, including that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose personal account was suspended this year for repeatedly violating Twitter's COVID rules.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was, however, mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 9:03 [IST]