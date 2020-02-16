Multiple rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Baghdad, Feb 16: Several rockets hit the US embassy in Iraq's capital early Sunday. Reports while citing US military officials said that this is the 19th attack against US assets in the country since last October.

Following the attack, warning sirens were heard blaring across the high security diplomatic compound. However it was unclear as to what was hit and how many rockets had made the impact.

Multiple strong explosions were heard, which was followed by aircraft circling near the Green Zone, which is the high security enclave where the US embassy is located.