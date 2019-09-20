  • search
    One dead after 'Multiple' people shot on streets of Washington DC

    Washington, Sep 20: One person was killed and four people were shot late in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington, D.C on Thursday night.

    Multiple people shot on streets of Washington DC

    Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. Local WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said that there had been a "massive" police response.

    According to police, two of the victims were in critical condition after the shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW. The wounded were being transported to area hospitals.

    The shooting was reported about 10:06 p.m. Police have blocked sidewalks in the area as they investigate, and police also said to expect road closures in the area.

    This comes nearly a month after 20 people were killed and 24 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The massacre took place near the Cielo Vista Mall, a few miles from the US-Mexico border. Police had said the Walmart was 'at capacity' with shoppers buying back-to-school supplies at the time of the attack.

