13 dead in mass shooting at a bar in southern California

California, Nov 8: At least 13 people are dead after shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

The gunman reportedly used smoke grenades before opening fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, north of Los Angeles, at around 11.30pm local time.

Reports said a gunman shot a security guard standing at the front of the bar before entering the building and throwing "smoke grenades all over the place".

Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian said he could not confirm whether any of those shot were dead.

He described the situation as still active.

"We're still looking for the shooter," Kuredjian said. "We can't confirm that the shooter is in custody."It was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered Wednesday at the Borderline, according to its website.

It has been "quite some time" since there was a shooting of any kind in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles, just across the county line.