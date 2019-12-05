  • search
    3 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbour naval base, gunman kills himself

    By PTI
    |

    Los Angeles, Dec 05: At least three people were injured, two of them critically, when a gunman opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life, local news reports said Wednesday.

    Image credit: JBPHH
    Image credit: JBPHH

    A spokesman for the US base would only say that security forces had responded to reports of a shooting at around 2.30 pm local time and that the base was on lockdown.

    Local news reports said the shooter had killed himself. Hawaii News Now said several civilians were among the gunshot victims.

    The witness, who did not want to be identified, said he then saw the gunman who was wearing what appeared to be a navy or sailor's uniform shoot himself in the head.

    11 injured in shooting at crowded tourist hub in New Orleans, 2 critical

    Hawaii News Now said civilians were among the gunshot victims.

    The shooting reportedly took place near the south entrance of the sprawling base located on the southern shore of Oahu.

    The base hosts both the Navy and Air Force.

    The shooting on Wednesday took place three days before the 78th anniversary of the 1941 Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that left 2,403 US service members dead.

