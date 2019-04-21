  • search
    Colombo bombings: 129 dead as six blasts rock Churches, hotels on Easter; attackers identified

    Colombo, Apr 21: Around 129 people have been killed and over 200 injured after six blasts were reported in Colombo on Sunday during Easter mass. The blast had taken place at several places including three churches and two hotels in parts of Sri Lanka.

    Multiple explosions in Colombo

    Three churches - St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said.

    The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as Easter Sunday masses were in progress, PTI quoted police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera as saying.

    According to reports, the two attackers have been identified. The attack at Shnagri La hotel was carried out by suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, while Abu Mohammad has been identified as the attacker at the Batticalao church.

    The Indian diaspora in Sri Lanka has issued the following numbers for Indian citizens seeking help and seeking clarification:

    +94777902082 +9477223417

    Apr 21, 2019 12:31 PM

    Sri Lanka's police chief warned of suicide attacks

    Sri Lanka's police chief made a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's bomb attacks in the country, according to a document warning seen by AFP. Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat of suicide bombers planning to hit "prominent churches". "A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ [National Thowheeth Jama'ath] is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert. The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalisation of Buddhist statues.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:31 PM

    A Police official said nine of the dead are foreigners.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:31 PM

    Hospitals urge blood donors to come forward

    Hundreds of people have been taken to hospitals in Colombo and Batticaloa in the east of the island nation.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:30 PM

    Harsha de Silva, a Sri Lankan member of parliament, was at the scene of the attack on St Anthony's Shrine

    Apr 21, 2019 12:22 PM

    Travel advisory issued by Sri Lankan Airlines

    Sri Lanka's national carrier said that security has been tightened at Colombo's main airport has urged passengers flying out of Bandaranaike International Airport to arrive four hours before departure.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:21 PM

    The government has ordered the schools to remain shut tomorrow and day after in view of the dastardly attacks this morning which have claimed 160 lives so far.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM

    Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM

    Pakistan has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. "People and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sti Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror," said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shocked over the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and said, "Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land."

    Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM

    The Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the Sri Lanka terror attacks. "All forms of violence are unacceptable," she said in a tweet.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM

    Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister of India Sushma Swaraj said,''I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.''

    Apr 21, 2019 12:19 PM

    The Colombo National Hospital spokesperson, Dr Samindi Samarakoon, said at last 280 people have been admitted with injuries.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:19 PM

    The flight operations to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo have been suspended as the airport has been temporarily shut after the terror attack in the city. All the flights have been diverted to Mattala.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:19 PM

    The Sri Lankan President Maithripala has expressed shock over the terror attacks across Sri Lanka. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred," he said. he said that the investigations has been initiated in the case. "Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumours," the Sri Lankan President said.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:19 PM

    Meanwhile, the Sri lankan Prime Minister has called for an emergency meeting in view of the ghastly terror attack in Colombo and Batticaloa. Minister of Economic Reforms Harsha De Silva said that the rescue operations are underway and high number of casualties is expected, including the foreigners. He has asked the people to stay calm and not to venture out.

    Apr 21, 2019 12:19 PM

    +94777902082 +9477223417

    Apr 21, 2019 12:19 PM

    Reports inform that a total of six blast hit the country, three of which were in churches while the other three were in hotels. The hotels that were hit by explosions included five star hotels like Shangri-La Hotel and Kingsbury Hotel.

    The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

    Sri Lanka: 80 injured after multiple blasts in churches, hotels during Easter Sunday service
    "A bomb attack to our church, please come and help," read a facebook post from St Sebasitian's Church at Katuwapitiutya, in the Western coastal town of Negombo.

    According to tweets by several users on micro-blogging site Twitter, a bomb explosion was reported at the premises of the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade Colombo, resulting in injuries.

