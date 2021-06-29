Multiple cylinder blasts reported in Lahore

Lahore as bad as Delhi on the pollution front: Imran Khan

Islamabad, June 29: Multiple cylinder blasts at the Barkat Market in Lahore have rocked the surrounding area.

The gas cylinders blew up one by one at the market, making it difficult for anyone to go near the spot, ARY NEWS reported.

"So far 10 cylinders have exploded," they said adding that at least one person has sustained burn wounds in the incident.

Several shops have been damaged in the incident as per initial assessment as nearby shops in the Barkat Market have been vacated over fears of further damage.

The rescue teams reached the site shortly after the incident.