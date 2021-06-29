YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Multiple cylinder blasts reported in Lahore

    By
    |

    Islamabad, June 29: Multiple cylinder blasts at the Barkat Market in Lahore have rocked the surrounding area.

    Representational Image

    The gas cylinders blew up one by one at the market, making it difficult for anyone to go near the spot, ARY NEWS reported.

    "So far 10 cylinders have exploded," they said adding that at least one person has sustained burn wounds in the incident.

    Several shops have been damaged in the incident as per initial assessment as nearby shops in the Barkat Market have been vacated over fears of further damage.

    The rescue teams reached the site shortly after the incident.

    More LAHORE News  

    Read more about:

    lahore pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X