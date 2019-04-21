Multiple blasts in Sri Lanka: 2 Chinese nationals killed

Colombo, Apr 21: At least two Chinese nationals were killed in the multiple blasts that struck churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

The embassy is verifying the number of Chinese injured in the attacks. Earlier, the embassy said that four Chinese nationals were injured in the multiple explosions that ripped through the island nation.

The Chinese mission activated emergency response mechanism immediately after the blasts, and embassy officials have visited the injured who were in hospital for treatment, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese Embassy has reminded Chinese citizens and businesses in Sri Lanka to watch out for safety, it added.

At least 207 people were killed and around 500 others injured in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, that struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka.

