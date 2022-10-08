YouTube
    mRNA Covid vaccines increase risk of cardiac-related death males between 18 to 39: Study

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Florida, Oct 08: COVID mRNA vaccines increases the risk of cardiac-related death, especially in males aged 18 to 39, the Florida Department of Health has said.

    Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph a Ladapo has spoken against the use of COVID mRNA vaccines. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth, tweeted Ladapo.

    mRNA Covid vaccines increase risk of cardiac-related death males between 18 to 39: Study

    The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety. It studied mortality risk following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination and it found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination, the study said.

    The State Surgeon General recommended against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18-39 years old. "Based on currently available data, patients should be informed of the possible cardiac complications that can arise after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group," it added.

    Study on COVID's impact on heart may mean better treatments in futureStudy on COVID's impact on heart may mean better treatments in future

    On the other hand, India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be out soon. The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorisation to Gennova's mRNA vaccine in the days to come.

    The phase 2 and 3 trials were conducted on on 4000 participants to evaluate vaccine safety, immunogenicity and tolerability. The vaccine - GEMCOVAC-19 - is the country's first homegrown mRNA COVID- 19 vaccine.

    Meanwhile, India has reported 2,797 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the acting cases count to 29,251.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 10:59 [IST]
    X