This six-year-old has done something unique and he deserves an applause for it

Women’s Day: Moroccan woman who has scaled highest peaks in all seven continents

Mountain with '60-90% gold' discovered in Congo: All you need to know

International

oi-Deepika S

Congo, Mar 07: A mountain made up of 60-90% of gold has been found in a village in Democratic Republic of the Congo, triggering mad rush of people. Apparently, locals with shovels and other tools reached the 'golden mountain' to dig the ground in a bid to extract gold.

The viral video on social media was shared by freelance journalist Ahmad Algohbary. The video shows dozens of villagers flooding the mountain in Luhihi, which is located in Congo's South Kivu province, following the discovery of the gold-rich area.

"A video from the Republic of the Congo documents the biggest surprise for some villagers in this country, as an entire mountain filled with gold was discovered! They dig the soil inside the gold deposits and take them to their homes in order to wash the dirt& extract the gold." Algohbary wrote on Twitter.

Following the incident, the authorities have banned mining in the village to prevent illegal miners from stealing precious material.

The provincial government earlier this week issued decree saying the presence of FARDC at the mine sites - prohibited under Congo's mining code - contributed to the "disorder" at Luhihi.

Reportedly, Congo is rich in natural resources like timber, diamonds, and minerals.

People often take control of mines with precious minerals, including gold and then force people to extract resources out of them so they could sell and use the money to buy arms and ammunition.