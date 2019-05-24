  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mount Everest expedition: How many climbers died this season

    By PTI
    |

    Kathmandu, May 24: Two more Indian climbers have died on Mount Everest, taking the death toll to 8 of the Indian mountaineers who perished in their expedition to the world's highest peak during this season.

    Nihal Bagwan, 27, and Kalpana Das, 49, died along with another Austrain climber above the high camp of 8,848-meter Mount Everest while descending the summit, the expedition organisers said. Bagwan who is from Maharashtra breathed his last at Camp IV on Mount Everest on the Nepal side after he was rescued by a group of Sherpa climbers from the balcony area, said Babu Sherpa, Managing Director at Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd.

    Mount Everest
    Mount Everest

    "The 27-year-old climber died at Camp IV after he fell ill near balcony area while returning from the summit of Mt Everest," Sherpa was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.

    Bagwan was the leader of a two-member expedition, he added. Das, who was a member of the 'Three Women Expedition' breathed her last near the balcony area while descending from the summit point on Mount Everest on Wednesday, said Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer at the Everest base camp. Austrian climber Ing Landgraf (Ernst), 65, died Wednesday and was part of an expedition run by Kobler & Partner from the Tibetan side, said Subash Shrestha, an official at Himalaya Vision Pvt Ltd. With the latest fatalities, the deaths toll on the mountains of above 8,000 metres has risen to 16, according to expedition officials.

    [Famed Sherpa climber doesn't want Nepal kids to follow his footsteps]

    "At least eight Indian climbers are among 16 persons killed on different mountains," the officials said.

    Mumbai-based Anjali S Kulkarni died after she fell ill while coming down from the summit point on Wednesday. Army soldier Ravi Thakar, 28, was found dead inside his tent at Camp IV on Mount Everest last week while Narayan Singh died at Camp IV on last Thursday when he was climbing down from the 8,485-meter Mount Makalu summit, world's fifth highest mountain. Two Indian climbers from West Bengal - Biplab Baidya (48) and Kuntal Karar (46) - died in Nepal last week due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third tallest peak.

    Dipankar Ghos from Kolkata, who went missing from above Camp IV while returning from the Mount Makalu summit. The 52-year-old climber died last week, according to the Department of Tourism. Nepal opened the climbing route to the world's highest peak on May 14, when a team of eight Sherpas successfully scaled the Mount Everest, becoming the first team to reach the summit.

    Hundreds of climbers flock each year to Nepal - home to several of the world's highest mountains, to scale Himalayan peaks during the spring season that begins around March and ends in June. According to Nepal Department of Tourism, more than 4,400 people have scaled the summit since Edmund Hilary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay first conquered the mountain in 1953.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More MOUNT EVEREST News

    Read more about:

    mount everest death

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+1353354
    CONG+09090
    OTH09898
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP23436
    JDU077
    OTH11112
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM1717
    SDF1515
    OTH00
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD4108112
    BJP02323
    OTH01111
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    LOST

    Nimmala Kistappa - TDP
    Hindupur
    LOST
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue