Most Americans don’t trust Donald Trump on North Korea

A poll conducted shows that most Americans do not trust Donald Trump to handle the standoff with North Korea. Only 37 per cent of the Americans trust Trump to handle the North Korea standoff responsibly.

72 per cent trust U.S. military leaders to do so according to a new ABC/WaPo poll. 8% trust Kim Jong-un.

Two-thirds of Americans are opposed to the idea of a preemptive strike against North Korea, while most support increasing sanctions and most oppose more concessions to get North Korea to the negotiating table.

Overall Trump approval: 39%

Approval of his hurricane response: 56%

Of his approach to immigration: 35%

Does he unite or divide the country? Unite: 28%. Divide: 66%

83% of Americans say North Korea poses a threat to the U.S., and 70% say that threat is "serious."

OneIndia News