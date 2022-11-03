Imran Khan again targets Pakistan's establishment on Day 2 of protest march; govt rules out talks over snap polls

Monitoring situation in Pakistan: India after Imran Khan shot in the leg during rally

International

oi-Deepika S

Islamabad, Nov 03: India responded to the developments after Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot during a rally.

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said.

Pakistan: Imran Khan injured in firing during rally, rushed to Lahore

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel said.

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 18:19 [IST]