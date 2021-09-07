Mohammad Hasan Akhund to head Taliban 'caretaker' govt, Mullah Baradar to be his deputy

Mullah Hassan Akhund likely to be new Afghan PM

Kabul, Sep 7: The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet that paid homage to the old guard of the group, giving top posts to Taliban personalities who dominated the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition and its Afghan government allies.

Interim Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had led talks with the United States and signed the deal that led to America''s final withdrawal from Afghanistan, will be one of two deputies to Akhund.

There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the lineup, a big demand of the international community.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 20:42 [IST]