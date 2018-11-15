Modi stresses on inclusive Indo-Pacific region the 13th East Asia Summit

PM Modi with other East Asia Summit leaders

It was Prime Minister Modi's 5th East Asia Summit. India has been participating in the East Asia Summit since its very inception in 2005. The members of EAS consists of 10 ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos), Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US.

PM Modi at East Asia Summit

The EAS was formed to further the objectives of regional peace, security and prosperity. Prime Minister Modi interacted with leaders of other countries, including his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, before the East Asia Summit Retreat. Later, the EAS leaders posed for a customary group photograph. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi participated in the ASEAN-India Breakfast Summit where he underlined the need for maritime cooperation and centrality of trade for the prosperity of the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi at the first ever Singapore-India Hackathon

"Had a great interaction with ASEAN leaders at the ASEAN-India Informal Breakfast Summit. We are happy that ties with ASEAN are strong and are contributing to a peaceful and prosperous planet," Modi tweeted. Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to Singapore Wednesday by delivering his keynote address at the prestigious Fintech Festival.

PM Modi with with Japan PM Shinzo Abe

He held separate bilateral meetings with US Vice President Mike Pence and the premiers of Singapore, Australia and Thailand and discussed ways to further strengthen ties, including in areas of trade, defence and security. Before leaving for Singapore, Modi had said in New Delhi that his participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits symbolised India's "continued commitment" to strengthen its engagement with ASEAN members and with the wider Indo-Pacific region.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs