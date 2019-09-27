  • search
    Modi speaks about ‘Buddha' while Pak PM threatens nuclear war, unleashes anti-India tirade

    New York, Sep 27: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no mention of Pakistan or Kashmir in his UNGA address, Imran Khan unleashed a tirade against New Delhi as his speech revolved around anti-India rhetoric and alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. Khan, who exceeded the allotted 15-minute time limit and spoke for close to 50 minutes, uttered 'Kashmir' 25 times, India 17 times, Islam 71 times, Modi 12 times and terrorism 28 times in his address at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

    Khan went to the extent of issuing a veiled threat of a nuclear war more than once during his speech. Imran Khan said that nuclear-armed Pakistan may not have much of a choice if a conventional war were to break out between Pakistan and India

    "If the conventional war starts with a country which is four times the size of Pakistan, what will we do? This is what I ask myself a lot of times. But I say this, we will fight but think what happens when two nuclear countries fight," the Pakistan Prime Minister said.

    On Kashmir issue, Imran Khan alleged that India violated the Constitution by revoking Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Khan delivered his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly and touched upon several issues like terrorism, radical Islam, nuclear war, climate change, money laundering and Islamophobia.

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 23:23 [IST]
