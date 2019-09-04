PM Modi, Putin go on shipbuilding plant tour, Indo-Russia Summit shortly

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Sep 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Vladivostok International Airport on Wednesday for a two-day Russia visit.

"PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda," a tweet by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Modi along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, this morning visited the Zvezda shipbuilding complex. He is visiting the shipbuilding complex to learn about Russia's exemplary capabilities in the shipbuilding sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area. This will be followed by the India-Russia 20th Annual Summit during which Modi and Putin are expected to discuss a gamut of bilateral and regional issues.

Following this, both sides will sign as agreements across sectors such as defence, trade, investments, industrial cooperation, energy and connectivity corridors at the summit. Russian President Putin is expected to host PM Modi for a one-on-one dinner. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversify and further strengthen bilateral relations. His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

Modi, before leaving for Russia said that he was looking forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as a chief guest at the invitation of Putin.

Everyone looking for good Gujarati food these days, says PM Modi

"I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said.

Modi in his departure statement said, "our strong partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries closely cooperate towards this end in regional and multilateral fora."