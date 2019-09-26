Modi in US: PM hosts first-ever India-Caricom Leaders' Meeting

International

pti-PTI

By PTI

New York, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market in the first-ever India-Caricom summit, with a focus on fighting climate change and increasing India's participation with the grouping.

Just ahead the India-Caricom Leaders' Meeting on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly Session, Modi said Wednesday it is an important initiative and thanked the participants for attending it. He said he expects the discussion during the meeting takes into consideration past experiences, present requirements and the aspirations of the future. He outlined the focus of the meeting: fighting climate change and increasing India's participation with the Caricom nations.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of the prime minister with the leaders or representatives of the Caribbean countries attending the meeting. "Underscoring our historic & warm ties with Caribbean countries, PM @narendramodi is hosting the India-Caricom Leaders’ Meeting on the margins of #UNGA.

[Nuclear energy still challenge as India not member of NSG: PM Modi]

Leaders or the representatives of 14 Caribbean countries attending," Kumar tweeted. Leaders from Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago attended the summit.

Earlier in the day, Modi had meetings with Shell CEO Ben van Beurden, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Boeing Defense, Space & Security CEO Leanne Caret. Modi had separate meetings with Marriott Hotels President & CEO Arne Sorenson, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Walmart President & CEO Douglas McMillon & Chairman & CEO of Coca Cola James Quincey.

"Showcasing India as an attractive destination for doing business,” Kumar said of the business meeting.

PTI