    Modi in France: PM calls on President Macron, welcomed warmly by Indian community

    By Vishal S
    |

    Paris, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport where he was warmly welcomed by the members of Indian community. PM Modi was officially received at the airport by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

    Later, Prime Minister Modi met France President Emmanuel Macron at Château de Chantilly. Delegation-level talks between India and France will be held later in the day.

    PM modi arrives in Paris (Image courtesy - MEA/Twitter)
    PM modi arrives in Paris (Image courtesy - MEA/Twitter)

    Modi is on a tri-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain between August 22 and August 26. PM Modi will also attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Biarritz, France. India is not a member of G7, but has been extended a special invitation this year.

    will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen strategic ties in key sectors such as defence, nuclear energy, maritime cooperation and counterterrorism.

    [PM Modi embarks on tri-nation tour to France, UAE & Bahrain; to attend G7 Summit]

    Progress on setting up the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project is likely to be discussed during bilateral talks and India is committed to finalising the venture "as soon as possible". India and France are strategic partners since 1998 and share a comprehensive, dynamic and multi-faceted relationship, the MEA said.

    Tomorrow, Modi will meet French Prime Minister Edouard Charles Philippe, address an event of Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, and also inaugurate a memorial in Nid D'Aigle for Indian victims of two tragic air crashes of Air India flights in 1950 and 1966.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 22:41 [IST]
