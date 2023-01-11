Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'Naatu Naatu' song in 'RRR', 'The Last Show' get one step closer to winning awards

MM Keeravani's acceptance speech at Golden Globes Awards

International

oi-Prakash KL

Los Angeles, Jan 11: MM Keeravani, who created a history by winning best original song-motion picture at Golden Globe Award for his 'Naatu Naatu' song, thanked the entire team in his acceptance speech.

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment. I am excited to share this with my wife, who is sitting right there. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else," he said in the clip shared on the official social media page of Golden Globe Awards.

He said, "I was planning not to say those words when I got an award like this. But sorry to say, I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to - in order of priority my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshith, without him this wouldn't have happened, and Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you, all."

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's "Carolina" ("Where The Crawdads Sing"), "Ciao Papa" ("Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"), "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick", a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson. "RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s.

MM Keeravani wins best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at Golden Globe Awards

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the 'RRR' team.

Two-time Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman called it "incredible". He wrote, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats

@ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! [sic]"

Incredible ..Paradigm shift🔥👍😊👌🏻 Congrats Keeravani Garu 💜from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team! https://t.co/4IoNe1FSLP — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 11, 2023

'RRR' is a historical fiction film in which Ram Charan and Junior NTR play the leads. SS Rajamouli-directorial flick also had Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the cast. The flick was one of the biggest hits of 2022 as it minted over Rs 1200 crore.

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:31 [IST]