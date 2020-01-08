  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Missile strike a ‘slap on the face’ for US: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    By
    |

    Tehran, Jan 08: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said missile attack on US targets in Iraq was "a slap on the face" for the US, and it should now pull its forces out of the region.

    Khamenei in a televised speech, described the missile strikes as a "slap on the face" for Washington. "This region will not accept the presence of America," the leader added.

    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

    "Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region," he added.

    '80 American terrorists' killed in Iran missile attack, claims Iran state media

    General Soleimani, who was considered a terrorist by the US, was killed when a drone fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the Baghdad International Airport on Friday last week.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, 8th JANUARY, 2020

      The strike also killed the deputy chief of Iraq''s powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and some local Iran-backed militias.

      Khamenei has vowed a revenge against the killing of his general, saying "severe revenge awaits the criminals" behind the attack.

      Iran claims missile strikes on US airbase in Iraq

      Soleimani was widely seen as the second most powerful figure in Iran after the Supreme Leader Khamenei. His Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, reported directly to the Khamenei and he was hailed as a heroic national figure.

      More AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI News

      Read more about:

      ayatollah ali khamenei iraq us troops washington

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 15:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue