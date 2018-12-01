Mild earthquake hits Buenos Aires outskirts moments after G20 Summit inauguration

Buenos Aires, Dec 1: The National Institute of Seismic Prevention, Argentina, reported a mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale 21 kilometres south of the Argentinian capital moments after the thirteenth edition of the G20 Summit kicked off on Friday, November 30.

Also Read | Modi's trilateral meetings with two different groups at G20 Summit is a foreign policy success

While the quake was felt strongly in La Plata and the areas on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to the south, including Turdera, Berazategui, Quilmes and Florence Varela, the area where the world leaders met was spared, local reports said.

Posts surfaced online around 10.30 am about the quake with people, especially the residents of La Plata, becoming afraid of the shaking ground underneath.

No casualty was reported as a result of the quake.

Also Read | G20 Summit: US, Mexico, Canada ink new pact replacing NAFTA

Top leaders from across the world, including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Theresa May and others, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi are attending the two-day summit that will conclude on Saturday, December 1.