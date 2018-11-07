Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas13,714
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
Midterm polls: Colorado elects USA’s first openly gay governor

By
    Washington, Nov 7: Colorado on Tuesday, November 6, elected Jared Polis as the state's governor. The election was special since the Democrat candidate is the first openly gay man to win a race to governorship in the US.

    Jared Polis
    Jared Polis Image courtesy: @PolisForCO

    Polis defeated Republican rival Walter Stapleton, the state's treasurer and will succeed John Hickenlooper, also a Democrat who finished serving the maximum possible terms.

    Also Read | US midterm polls: Democrats claw back to prominence

    The 43-year-old Polis, who has served in the Congress since 2009, is however the second LGBT person to be elected as a governor - the first being Oregon Governor Kate Brown, identified as a bisexual. A Democrat, Brown became the governor in 2015 and won the special election next year. She contested on Tuesday too and was projected to win again.

    Polis contested the midterm elections on issues like Medicare-for-all, expansion of renewable energy, tougher gun laws, etc. He worked as an education philanthropic before coming to the Congress and set up many charter schools for unprivileged students. He was also the chair of Colorado's state board of education once.

    Also Read | US midterm polls: Why Republicans use elephant & Democrats' donkey

    Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, hailed Polis's win as that of the LGBT rights.

