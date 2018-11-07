Midterm poll results will make US political system unpredictable, says veteran Russian senator

Moscow, Nov 7: The American political system will become more misbalanced and unpredictable following the midterm elections that were held on Tuesday, October 6, veteran Russian Senator Konstantin Kosachev told reporters on Wednesday, November 7, the country's TASS news agency reported.

Kosachev, chair of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, said the outcome of the results was on expected lines and there was no sensation. He said both the major parties - Republicans and Democrats - would portray this as their own victories but feared that it is the American political system that would suffer. "... I'm afraid that the US political system will be among losers, becoming even more misbalanced and unpredictable, up to attempts to launch the impeachment procedure," Kosachev said.

Also taking a dig in disguise, the Russian leader said the part of the world which depends on America's domestic political wrangling irrespective of its wish or not will also be among the losers.

Thirty-five seats in the Senate, all 435 in the House of Representatives besides gubernatorial posts in 36 states and three territories and posts of 6,073 state and local officials went to the midterm elections. While the Republicans lost control of the House of Representatives, they continued to retain the Senate.

US President Donald Trump, who will find it tough to deal with the House now because of the bolstered Opposition, however, said it was a "tremendous success".