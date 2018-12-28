Michelle Obama most admired woman in US in 2018, finds survey; replaces Hillary Clinton

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 28: It's almost two years now that she has left the White House but former first lady of the US Michelle Obama continues to rule the heart of Americans. According to a recent poll, Michelle, wife of former US president Barack Obama, was ranked as the most woman most admired by the Americans in 2018, eclipsing another former first lady Hillary Clinton for the first time in 17 years.

According to Gallup, Michelle received 15 per cent of the response while the second position-holder Oprah Winfrey was a distant second with five per cent. Hillary was third with four per cent as was Melania Trump, the current first lady. Hillary grabbed the award 22 times, more than any other woman. Michelle ended second to her on three occasions. Queen Elizabeth finished among the top 10 women for the 50th time.

In the men's section, Barack Obama was the most admired men in the US in 2018, getting 19 per cent of the responses, followed by President Donald Trump who got 13 per cent responses. This is the 11th consecutive time that Obama claimed the title. Former president George W Bush finished third with two per cent. The list also included the likes of Vice President Mike Pence, Pope Francis, Elon Musk, former president Bill Clinton, among others.

Gallup carried out the annual survey between December 3 and 12 and asked the Americans to name the living man and woman they admire the most. This is a tradition which is in practice since 1946.