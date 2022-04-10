Meet Shehbaz Sharif, a hard-core realist who makes no bones while performing onerous tasks

Pakistan to name new PM on April 11, Shehbaz Sharif frontrunner for the top post

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lahore/Islamabad, Apr 10: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, who is tipped to be the next prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, is a hard-core realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person.

Shehbaz, the 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has served as chief minister of the country's most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.

This is the first time his party PML-N - especially its supremo Nawaz Sharif - agreed on his name for the post of the prime minister.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zaradri had proposed Shehbaz's name for prime minister's position in a joint opposition's meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Born in September 1951 in Punjabi-speaking Kashmiri family in Lahore, Shehbaz entered politics along with his elder brother Nawaz in mid 1980s. He first got elected as a member of Punjab Assembly in 1988 when Nawaz became chief minister of Punjab.

Shehbaz first became chief minister of Punjab in 1997 when his brother was prime minister at the Centre.

Following General Pervez Musharraf's coup in 1999 toppling the Nawaz Sharif government, Shehbaz along with the family spent eight years in exile in Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan in 2007.

He wore the hat of Punjab chief minister for the second term in 2008 and he grabbed the same slot for third time in 2013.

Shehbaz has claimed that Gen Musharraf had offered him prime ministership provided he abandons his elder brother Nawaz which he said he had refused straight away.

After prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from holding office in 2017 in the Panama Papers case, the PML-N appointed Shehbaz as the party president. Subsequently, after the 2018 elections he became the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

In September 2020, Shehbaz was arrested by the anti-graft body - National Accountability Bureau - on the charges of money laundering and income beyond means case instituted by the Imran Khan government against him. Shehbaz denied the charges and termed them as 'political victimisation'. He remained in jail for several months before he got bail.

Currently, he is facing a PKR 14 billion money laundering case in the UK brought against him by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He is also on bail in this case.

Nawaz's daughter and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, who is Shehbaz's niece, has said that her uncle is a man who has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly.

"A man who set an example of unflinching loyalty to his brother despite the worst personal and political victimisation.

Although it is said that Nawaz Sharif wants his daughter Maryam to become prime minister, she is convicted in the Avenfield corruption case. So the elder Sharif had no choice but to nominate the younger Sharif for the top executive post from his party.

When the three-time premier Nawaz Sharif was deposed by the apex court in 2017, he preferred his party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to his younger brother Shehbaz for the remaining 10-month slot of the prime minister.

Shehbaz enjoys cordial relations with the powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy, according to experts.

Shehbaz's father Muhammad Sharif was an industrialist who emigrated from Anantnag in Kashmir for business and settled in the village of Jati Umra in Amritsar district, Punjab at the beginning of the 20th century.

After the Partition, Shehbaz' family migrated from Amritsar to Lahore where Sharifs named their residence as 'Jati Umra' (at Raiwind, on the outskirts of Lahore).

He did his graduation from the Government College University, Lahore.

Shehbaz married five times. At present he has two wives - Nusrat and Tehmina Durani - while he divorced the three others - Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa and Kulsoom Hai. He has two sons and three daughters from Nusrat and one daughter from Alia.

His elder son Hamza Shehbaz is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. Hamza is also contesting the chief minister election against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf coalition candidate Parvez Elahi.

His younger son Suleman Shehbaz looks after the Shehbaz family business. He has been absconding in the United Kingdom for the last few years in a money laundering and income beyond means case.

(PTI)

Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 15:05 [IST]