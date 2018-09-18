  • search

McDonald’s eateries to go on an unprecedented strike today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Sept 18: A few months ago, world's largest sports apparel company Nike saw a mass exodus of top officials following revelations of harassment and discrimination charges against its women employees. Now, a similar scenario is visible in McDonald's - the international fast food chain. Although there has been no exodus in this case, but the point that women employees of the firm have come out with allegations of sexual harassment at work unites their cause with their counterparts at Nike.

    McDonald’s eateries to go on an unprecedented strike today

    Me Too movement strikes McDonald's

    On Tuesday, September 18, several McDonald's restaurants in as many as 10 American cities will go to a strike to protest sexual harassment at workplace beginning at lunch time. On September 12, the Associated Press said in its report that the walkout, inspired by the #MeToo movement, was organised by bodies formed by chain's own employees. The organisers include female workers who lodged complaint with the US Equal Opportunity Commission against unpleasant experience at work besides also approaching their groups and other rights groups like Fight for 15 that aim to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour across the country.

    Also Read | KFC, Mc Donalds called out for its 'double standards', here's why

    Tuesday's protest will be the first ever by workers across the US to hit back at sexual harassment.

    Fight for 15 came up with a unique protest on International Women's Day which is March 8 by turning McDonald's 'M' upside down into 'W'. The message was not only against sexual harassment of women but also over paying them less. On sexual harassment, it was even said that McDonald's doesn't take reports on sexual harassment seriously.

    Read more about:

    mcdonalds women gender sexual harassment strike usa international

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue