McDonald’s eateries to go on an unprecedented strike today

Washington, Sept 18: A few months ago, world's largest sports apparel company Nike saw a mass exodus of top officials following revelations of harassment and discrimination charges against its women employees. Now, a similar scenario is visible in McDonald's - the international fast food chain. Although there has been no exodus in this case, but the point that women employees of the firm have come out with allegations of sexual harassment at work unites their cause with their counterparts at Nike.

Me Too movement strikes McDonald's

On Tuesday, September 18, several McDonald's restaurants in as many as 10 American cities will go to a strike to protest sexual harassment at workplace beginning at lunch time. On September 12, the Associated Press said in its report that the walkout, inspired by the #MeToo movement, was organised by bodies formed by chain's own employees. The organisers include female workers who lodged complaint with the US Equal Opportunity Commission against unpleasant experience at work besides also approaching their groups and other rights groups like Fight for 15 that aim to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour across the country.

Tuesday's protest will be the first ever by workers across the US to hit back at sexual harassment.

Fight for 15 came up with a unique protest on International Women's Day which is March 8 by turning McDonald's 'M' upside down into 'W'. The message was not only against sexual harassment of women but also over paying them less. On sexual harassment, it was even said that McDonald's doesn't take reports on sexual harassment seriously.