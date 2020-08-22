YouTube
    'May you overcome all obstacles': Joe Biden, Kamala Harris greet Hindu community on Ganesh Chaturthi

    By
    |

    Washington, Aug 22: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning.

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

    "To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings," Biden said in a tweet.

    Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion.

    "Joining Joe Biden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she said, retweeting Biden's tweet.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Fervour marks celebrations in Tamil Nadu

    On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party's nomimation as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.

    Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party's vice presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.

    Saturday, August 22, 2020, 22:44 [IST]
