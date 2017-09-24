Mass grave of 28 Hindus killed by Rohingya militants found, says Myanmar army

A mass grave of 28 Hindus had been discovered in violence-wracked Rakhine state, blaming the killings on Rohingya militants.

Security members found and dug up 28 dead bodies of Hindus who were cruelly violently and killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists in Rakhine State," a statement posted on the Myanmar army chiefs website said, reports AFP.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is the group whose raids on police posts in August triggered a military backlash that resulted in hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing for Bangladesh.

More than 18,000 Rohingya Muslims, many sick and some with bullet wounds, have fled the worst violence to grip northwest Myanmar in at least five years, while thousands more are stuck at the Bangladesh border or scrambling to reach it.

