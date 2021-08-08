Mars is calling! NASA invites applications to live on Mars-like habitat for a year

What propelled Swati to NASA: A choice between physics and biology

Washington, Aug 08: US space agency The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has invited applications for its one-year analog mission in a habitat to simulate life on a distant world, set to begin in Fall 2022.

"NASA is recruiting four crew members for a year-long mission that will simulate life on a distant world, living in "Mars Dune Alpha," a 3D-printed habitat. Want to take part in research for the first human Mars mission?," tweeted the space agency.

Each mission will consist of four crew members living and working in a 1,700-square-foot module 3D-printed by ICON, called Mars Dune Alpha.

"The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, including resource limitations, equipment failure, communication delays, and other environmental stressors. Crew tasks may include simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications. The results will provide important scientific data to validate systems and develop solutions, NASA said in its release.

Qualification

Healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers

Aged between 30 to 55 years

Proficient in English for effective communication between crew and mission control

Crew selection will follow standard NASA criteria for astronaut candidate applicants

A master's degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of one thousand hours piloting an aircraft is required.

Candidates who have completed two years of work toward a doctoral program in STEM, or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered.

Additionally, with four years of professional experience, applicants who have completed military officer training or a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field may be considered.

If you have a strong desire for unique, rewarding adventures and are interested in contributing to NASA's work in preparing for the first human journey to Mars, click here to learn more and apply.

Compensation for participating is available. More information will be provided during the candidate screening process.

