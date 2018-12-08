  • search
    Manushi Chhillar crowns Mexico's Vanessa Ponce De Leon as Miss World 2018

    Beijing, Dec 8: Mexico's Vanessa Ponce de Leon on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2018 crown at a grand event held in the Chinese city Sanya. India's Anukreethy Vas failed to make a mark at the pageant as she could not even make it to the top 30.

    Thailand's Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan was declared the 1st runner-up. The top five also included Belarus' Maria Vasilevich, Jamaica's Kadijah Robinson and Uganda's Quiin Abenakyo.

    Former Miss World Manushi Chillar presented the crown to the new winner during the pageant in which 118 contestants participated.

    "I can't believe it. This is for everyone in Mexico and the people who supported me. They deserve a great representative and I hope I make them proud. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone," 26-year-old Vanessa said after winning the crown.

    The announcement of the winner was also made on Miss World’s official Twitter handle. Vas, a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, was crowned Miss India 2018 in June this year. 

