  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man sentenced to death for killing wife, hiding body in freezer for over 100 days

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Shanghai, July 05: A court in China on Friday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and hiding her body in a deep freezer for over 100 days. Not only this, he had even spent nearly 150,000 yuan (Rs 14,92,599.67) from the woman's credit card on travelling and hotels with another woman for "trying to forget about the killing".

    The man identified as Zhu Xiaodong, 30, was convicted of strangling his wife Yang Liping during an argument on Oct 17, 2016, at their home in Hongkou district 10 months after they tied the knot, the court said.

    Man sentenced to death for killing wife, hiding body in freezer for over 100 days
    Representational Image

    Yang, 30, was the only child of her parents.

    Man, pregnant wife killed over inter-caste marriage in TN; police suspect hate crime

    Zhu appealed against the death sentence handed down by the Shanghai No 2 Intermediate People's Court in August.

    The Shanghai Higher People's court on Friday confirmed the sentence, the report said.

    Zhu, a clerk at a clothing store, hid the body of the woman, a former primary school teacher, in a freezer in the balcony for 106 days, the report said.

    During the period, he logged into the social networking accounts of his wife and replied to text messages she received from her parents and friends, according to the court.

    Zhu surrendered before police accompanied by his parents on February 1 after realising he could no longer hide the truth as the couple was asked to attend the father-in-law's birthday dinner that evening, the report said.

    He purchased the freezer, which was used to preserve his wife's body, online on September 22. He claimed that he bought it to store meat for his pet snakes, lizards and frogs. But Yang's family believed it was a premeditated murder.

    After Yang's death, Zhu travelled to Hainan province, Nanjing and Xuzhou cities in Jiangsu province and South Korea in a bid to "trying to forget about the killing".

    He used her credit cards for luxury goods and daily expenses. He used Yang's ID card to check into hotel rooms along with another woman.

    (with PTI inputs)

    More DEATH News

    Read more about:

    death china

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue