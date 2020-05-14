  • search
    Mallya faces extradition: Loses plea to appeal

    London, May 14: A London High Court has rejected Vijay Mallya's plea seeking to challenge his extradition to India. He had appealed to challenge his extortion before the UK Supreme Court.

    With his plea being rejected, he does not have any legal options left. This would also mean that he would have to be extradited to India within 28 days. The UK Home Secretary will not have to sign the extradition papers within 28 days.

    Last month the UK High Court had rejected Mallya's plea against the extradition, following which he had to seek permission from the court to move the Supreme Court. Earlier, his appeals before a lower court had also been rejected.

    Mallya, who is accused of defrauding banks of over Rs 9,000 crore has been out on bail Since April 17. Once extradited, he will be brought to Mumbai

