Majority of Americans are alarmed by climate change, unlike their president, Trump, says poll

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Dec 6: Even while US President Donald Trump continued to deny reports on climate change, even those from his own government, a recent poll has shown that most American voters differ with their president on the issue and trust those in the federal government who aired a caution last month in a report on the climate change, the POLITICO reported.

As per the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, two-thirds of the voters said they are very much or somewhat concerned about the report. Fifty-eight per cent of the voters agree with the consensus that climate change is being made a reality by human activity.

The poll was conducted on December 4, which was roughly a week after Trump dumped reports from his government warning about climate change that is set to leave devastating trails both for the economy and ecology. Trump had said that he didn't agree to the viewpoint that climate change would cost the American economy hundreds of billions of dollars a year by the end of the century. Last week, he reiterated the same in an interview with The Washington Post saying smart people, including himself, questioned climate change - its existence and cause.

"One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we're not necessarily such believers. As to whether or not it's man-made and whether or not the effects that you're talking about are there, I don't see it," Trump said in the interview.

The voters, however, begged to differ. While 58 felt the phenomenon is caused by human activity, 30 per cent said it's a natural phenomenon. Only four per cent felt like Trump saying climate change is not happening while eight per cent was inconclusive in their opinion.

Among the Democratic voters, however, the percentage of voters who believed that climate change is being caused by human activity is as high as 78 per cent while for the Republicans, it is 34 per cent.