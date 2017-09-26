Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea

Sydney, Sept 26: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off Papua New Guinea, according to the United States Geological Survey, but no Pacific-wide tsunami warning was issued.

The tremor hit at a depth of five kilometres (three miles) near the sparsely-populated East New Britain region, some 210 kilometres southeast of the town of Kokopo, the USGS said.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning. Earthquakes are common near Papua New Guinea, which lies on the 4,000-kilometre-long Pacific Australia plate. It forms part of the "Ring of Fire", a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

