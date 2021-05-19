Magnitude 5.8 intensity earthquake strikes Bhulbhule of Lamjung District in Nepal

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM; Takes stock of situation after earthquake

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, May 19: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

The quake took place around 5:42 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

The EMSC made an official Tweet, "Felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 km NW of #Kathmandu (#Nepal) 10 min ago."

"Epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District this morning at around 5:42 (Local Time). It has been recorded with 5.8 magnitudes," Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Seismologist, National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center told ANI.

No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 9:13 [IST]