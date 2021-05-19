YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Magnitude 5.8 intensity earthquake strikes Bhulbhule of Lamjung District in Nepal

    By
    |

    Kathmandu, May 19: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 Richter scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

    The quake took place around 5:42 AM Nepal (Local time), 113 KM North West of Kathmandu.

    Magnitude 5.8 intensity earthquake strikes Bhulbhule of Lamjung District in Nepal

    The EMSC made an official Tweet, "Felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 km NW of #Kathmandu (#Nepal) 10 min ago."

    Powerful quake hits off northern Japan, no tsunami riskPowerful quake hits off northern Japan, no tsunami risk

    "Epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District this morning at around 5:42 (Local Time). It has been recorded with 5.8 magnitudes," Dr Lokbijay Adhikari, Seismologist, National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center told ANI.

    No loss of lives have been reported yet, further details are awaited.

    More EARTHQUAKE News  

    Read more about:

    earthquake nepal

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X