Ludhiana resident stuck in Saudi Arabia appeals to Sushma Swaraj for help

A 46-year-old woman of Ludhiana, Kuldeep Kaur, stuck in Saudi Arabia since past six months has reached out to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj for help.

Kaur's family has claimed that she is being given death threats and is also being beaten up in Saudi Arabia.

Now, her daughter, Sonia, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, has appealed to the authorities to rescue her mother and bring her back home. She also demanded a case against the travel agent, who 'fraudulently' sent Kuldeep to Saudi Arabia.

Sonia said her mother frequently went on pilgrimages and in August, she had told her that she was going to Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand.

On October 8, I received a brief call from my mother in which, she could only tell me that she was in Saudi Arabia and was fine. On Sunday, she again called and said she is being forced to work as domestic help in Saudi Arabia and is beaten up by her employers, one Mohammad Ahmad and his wife Sara and not given food also," she added.

OneIndia News