Loud boom triggers panic in Paris

International

oi-Deepika S

Paris, Sep 30: A massive explosion that reverberated the city of Paris, triggered fear among the people. However, police reassured everyone, revealing the source of the 'explosion' as merely a jet aircraft breaking the sound barrier as it went supersonic.

"A very large noise was heard across Paris and the surrounding region. It was not an explosion, but a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier," the police tweeted.

"Don't clog up the emergency lines!"

According to Reuters, eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.