YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Loud boom triggers panic in Paris

    By
    |

    Paris, Sep 30: A massive explosion that reverberated the city of Paris, triggered fear among the people. However, police reassured everyone, revealing the source of the 'explosion' as merely a jet aircraft breaking the sound barrier as it went supersonic.

    Loud boom heard in Paris was fighter plane crossing sound barrier, say police
    Representational Image

    "A very large noise was heard across Paris and the surrounding region. It was not an explosion, but a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier," the police tweeted.

    "Don't clog up the emergency lines!"

    According to Reuters, eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.

    More PARIS News

    Read more about:

    paris

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X