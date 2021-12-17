YouTube
    Looking at a winter of severe illness and death: Biden

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Dec 17: US President Joe Biden has warned that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to spread more rapidly and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.

    Looking at a winter of severe illness and death: Biden

    Biden said that it is high time that people get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible. "We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated," the President said.

    Omicron cases in India rise to 87 after 10 new cases reported Omicron cases in India rise to 87 after 10 new cases reported

    In the US 36 states have reported Omicron cases." If you're vaccinated and have your booster shot, you're protected from severe illness and death," Biden also said. He further said that the Omicron variant had not spread as fast in the US as it could have thanks to his administration's policies. It is here now and it is spreading and it is going to increase. Get your booster shot as it is critically important, Biden also added.

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 8:51 [IST]
