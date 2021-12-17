Looking at a winter of severe illness and death: Biden

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Dec 17: US President Joe Biden has warned that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to spread more rapidly and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.

Biden said that it is high time that people get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible. "We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death" for the unvaccinated," the President said.

In the US 36 states have reported Omicron cases." If you're vaccinated and have your booster shot, you're protected from severe illness and death," Biden also said. He further said that the Omicron variant had not spread as fast in the US as it could have thanks to his administration's policies. It is here now and it is spreading and it is going to increase. Get your booster shot as it is critically important, Biden also added.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 8:51 [IST]