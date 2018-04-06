London Mayor Sadiq Khan faces criticism for not meeting knife crime victims’ kin

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has invited the wrath of the members of parliament (MPs) of his own Labour Party for not meeting the bereaved families of the victims of the knife killings that took place in the UK capital recently.

Khan was spotted on Thursday, April 5, and he conceded that though he was deeply hurt by the killings he did not meet any of the kin of the people attacked with knives. Khan told about his not meeting the kin to LBC Radio.

Seven incidents of stabbing happened in London within a gap of 30 minutes making the violence a big worry for the city's residents and law-keepers. More than 50 murders have taken place in London so far this year, including three earlier this week.

David Lammy, the MP of Tottenham whose London constituency saw four murders this year was critical of Khan saying the latter did not even care to call him over the alarming rise of violence in London. He even accused Khan and Home Secretary Amber Rudd of failure.

Khan, on his defence, said he had met Lammy in January end and said he was ready to meet him again if there was a request.

A 13-year-old boy was fighting for his life after being stabbed in Newham, east London while three more kids in their teens were targeted in other parts of the city. Three teenagers were murdered last Monday and Wednesday.

This spate of attacks occurred after Khan refused to agree that the city's police lost control over the crime. In March, Khan also announced a monetary incentive for those who took initiative to curb knife crimes. He also threatened that those carrying the knife would be caught and made to face the law.

But none of Khan's initiatives is working to curb the crime rate, it seems.

