London bridge sealed off after reports of gunshots

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Nov 29: UK police on Friday cordoned off the iconic London Bridge following what is being described as an "incident".

British police have said they're dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were "in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge."

"We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," the Scotland Yard said in a statement.

"If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground," the statement added.

London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians.