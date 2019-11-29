  • search
Trending Gotabaya Rajapaksa Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    London bridge sealed off after reports of gunshots

    By
    |

    London, Nov 29: UK police on Friday cordoned off the iconic London Bridge following what is being described as an "incident".

    British police have said they're dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

    London bridge sealed off after reports of Gunfire

    The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were "in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge."

    "We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge," the Scotland Yard said in a statement.

    "If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground," the statement added.

    London Bridge was one of the areas targeted by an ISIS-claimed terrorist attack in June 2017, when 11 people died as terrorists went on a stabbing spree after ramming a van into pedestrians.

    More LONDON News

    Read more about:

    london gunfire

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue